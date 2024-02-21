Farm fined after ‘discharge’ enters Williams Creek soil, turns water ‘milky color’

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. — Ag Green, LLC, a Georgia hog farm located in Crawfordville, was ordered to pay $5,000 after state officials received multiple complaints from members of the community around Williams Creek, in Taliaferro County, made complaints about discoloration and water quality issues.

According to files from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Environmental Protection Division, complaints were first filed about the issues in April 2023.

EPD received a complaint alleging that the water in a pond on the complainant’s property was “poor” and alleged the problem was due to the nearby farm.

Investigators came out on May 15, 2023 to learn more about the complaint and “observed poor water quality and discoloration of waters entering the pond,” but determined that the headwaters of the creek were entering from within the same property.

In a separate creek, investigators found the water “was a milky color and had an objectionable odor.” The creek headwaters for the separate creek were located on the hog farm in question, according to EDP records.

Another complaint was filed against the farm on July 17, 2023, alleging a water quality problem in the North Prong of Williams Creek.

Investigators met with the complainant and found “discolored water and a black satin on the banks of the North Prong,” downstream from the farm. Pictures included in the DNR file of the complaint show conditions at the creek.

Despite the findings of the EPD investigators, the farm owner, named Justin Echols of Gainesville, disputed his liability for the alleged violations of the Georgia Water Quality Control Act.

According to the report from EPD, Echols was allegedly in violation for the discharge, runoff and seepage of soil amendment, leading to discoloration and objectionable odor in the part of Williams Creek “located downgradient” from the farm.

In the interest of reaching an “amicable disposition,” Georgia officials settled the complaint via a consent order which did not make a determination of the merits or allegations.

Instead, Echols was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to DNR and install permanent or semi-permanent buffers around the parts of Williams Creek in question, and as respondent to the complaints would agree to buffer those areas.

According to the conditions of the consent order, compliance was required within 30 days of the order, which was published on Dec. 19, 2023, or would be required to face daily fines between $50,000 and $100,000, according to the order’s terms. It is unclear if Echols or Ag Green LLC complied with the order at this time.

Business records from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office show that Ag Green, LLC was formerly called Little Ogeechee Farms, LLC. The name was changed in March 2023.

Additional records from DNR show that while doing business as Little Ogeechee Farms, a similar soil amendment violation was alleged in March 2021 in Warren County.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DNR and Echols for comment and additional information.

