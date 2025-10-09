Employee accused of taking $10K from Habitat for Humanity ReStore

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Habitat for Humanity ReStore employee is accused of taking nearly $10,000 from the store’s accounts for personal use.

Deputies first arrested Richard Parker back in February on a felony theft charge. Store managers reported that Parker, an employee, had been taking money from cash receipts. The investigation found the thefts took place between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15.

He posted a $5,700 bond on Feb. 17, but months later, the sheriff’s office says it found more evidence of theft where Parker used his business computer to move funds to his personal Cash App account.

Those payments dated back to Dec. 18, 2024, two months before his first arrest.

Deputies rebooked Parker into the Hall County Jail on Oct. 3 He posted another $5,700 bail on Oct. 4.

