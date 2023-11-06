Bank robber arrested at motel after sliding teller a note demanding money in Hall County, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police in Flowery Branch have arrested a man who they said robbed a Wells Fargo on Saturday morning.
Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that just after 11 a.m., a man walked into the bank on Hog Mountain Road.
They said the man, 37-year-old Dusty McCoy Krantz, handed the teller a note that demanded money be handed over to him.
The bank teller complied and handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.
He then left the bank in a dark-colored sedan.
On Nov. 5 after following up on multiple leads, police said they located Krantz in a room at the Super 8 motel on Dorsey Street in Gainesville.
Krantz was arrested without incident and was charged with one county of robbery by intimidation.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and Krantz could face additional charges.
