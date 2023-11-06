Bank robber arrested at motel after sliding teller a note demanding money in Hall County, police say

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police in Flowery Branch have arrested a man who they said robbed a Wells Fargo on Saturday morning.

Investigators told Channel 2 Action News that just after 11 a.m., a man walked into the bank on Hog Mountain Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They said the man, 37-year-old Dusty McCoy Krantz, handed the teller a note that demanded money be handed over to him.

The bank teller complied and handed the robber an undisclosed amount of cash.

He then left the bank in a dark-colored sedan.

On Nov. 5 after following up on multiple leads, police said they located Krantz in a room at the Super 8 motel on Dorsey Street in Gainesville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Krantz was arrested without incident and was charged with one county of robbery by intimidation.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and Krantz could face additional charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman arrested with 12,000 counterfeit designer handbags and accessories in her Paulding home A Paulding County woman was arrested after a nearly monthlong investigation into counterfeit goods by the county sheriff.

©2023 Cox Media Group