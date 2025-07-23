Back 2 School: Hall County uses tech to increase student safety at bus stops

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school is launching a major crackdown on drivers who go around school bus stop signs and put students in danger.

A system that can catch the driver violating the law on camera has been installed in Hall County Schools buses.

“The most dangerous part of a student’s day is the time they are boarding a bus and departing a bus,” said Clay Hobbs, bus transportation director.

It uses an array of three cameras to catch drivers blowing past school bus stop arms.

School bus violators are a chronic problem in Hall County, putting the lives of students at risk.

“We have been fortunate that we have light injuries of that nature, typically the students have been able to get out of the way,” Hobbs said.

The school system will use the high-tech cameras to crack down on violators. Only 16 buses are equipped with the cameras now, but they plan to put them on all school buses.

“When the stop sign is deployed, these three cameras, this one above, this one and the cameras located in front of the rear tires start recording,” Hobbs said.

