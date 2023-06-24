Argument leaves one dead in Hall County home, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff officials are investigating a deadly shooting.

Authorities said on Thursday night, authorities received reports of a man shot at a home on Sullens Road around 11:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they located a victim who had been shot.

Authorities identified the victim as 44-year-old Timothy Quest Loggins of Gainesville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Loggins was shot during an argument at the home. Deputies did not say what the argument was about.

The shooter remained at the scene when deputies arrived however, it is unclear if they were taken into custody. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

