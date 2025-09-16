Animal rescue charity frustrated after social media hack, funding disruption

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Cyber criminals have hacked the Facebook page of Leica’s Saving Paws Rescue, a charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs, resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars in donations.

The hacking incident has severely impacted the charity’s operations, as the thieves redirected donations meant for the organization into their own accounts.

The charity, which collaborates with several animal welfare groups including the Hall County Animal Shelter, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan it’s now grappling with the financial fallout.

“We no longer had access to our Facebook page, nor access to our funding channels,” Mark Heiser, who is associated with Leica’s Saving Paws Rescue, said.

Heiser told Channel 2 Action News the incident was frustrating. He said that the cyber criminals not only took over the charity’s Facebook page but also set up a fake donation link to siphon funds.

The hackers posted fraudulent appeals on the page, including a fabricated story about a dog in urgent need of medical care, to solicit more donations.

They even attached their own Cash App link to a legitimate GoFundMe post to divert funds.

Heiser said at least $3,300 was stolen, but he suspects the total amount could be significantly higher. The charity is concerned about the broader impact, as other organizations seeking assistance for animals might have been targeted as well.

Law enforcement authorities have indicated that the hackers are likely operating from another country, making it extremely difficult to track them down. Despite these challenges, the charity is working on implementing security measures to prevent future incidents.

The hacking of Leica’s Saving Paws Rescue’s Facebook page highlights the vulnerability of charitable organizations to cyber attacks.

As the charity works to recover from the financial and operational setbacks, staff said it was important to secure online platforms to protect against such fraudulent activities.

