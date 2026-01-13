9 charged in $1 million title fraud scheme in north Georgia

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Nine men and women are accused of playing a role in a $1 million title fraud scheme.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it uncovered the scheme after investigation for six months, but the scheme goes back to 2018.

Investigators said local car dealers would sell older, high mileage cars to unlicensed drivers who could not legally register them. The sales team would then refer the drivers to two of the suspects, Brandy Pitts and Susan Palencia.

The pair are accused of registering them under different corporate names and selling the drivers insurance through a company they owned.

In total, the sheriff’s office said there were hundreds of vehicles registered in the scheme. All but one suspect is out on bond.

Brandy Marie Pitts, 46, Lavonia

Susan Faye Palencia, 61, Homer

Manuel Rene Alvarez, 51, Gainesville

Curtis Allen Livingston, 51, Suwanee

Scott Wedford Norris, 36, Marietta

Maria D. Escamilla, 47, Flowery Branch

Vianney Garcia Guerrero, 36, Buford

Lindsey Ngu, 25, Gainesville (No bond posted)

Juan Camilo Sardi, 27, Gainesville

