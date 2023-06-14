23-year-old Gainesville man arrested for murder after woman found dead in grass outside apartment

GAINESVILLE, Ga — Police arrested a 23-year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning.

Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith.

Police arrested Diandre Dryden in connection to the murder of Smith. Dryden is currently being held in the Hall County Jail.

The relationship between Dryden and Smith is unclear.

“The hardworking members of the Gainesville Police Department ensured a thorough and expeditious investigation was completed to bring justice in this case. Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family of Latasha Smith,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Gainesville police.

