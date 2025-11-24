$22.5 million in methamphetamine seized in metro Atlanta busts

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A drug operation involving federal, state and local agencies seized 719 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in blackberry shipments across North Georgia.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the more than 1,500 pounds of meth collected in the operation was worth about $22.5 million on the streets.

A release from the FBI Atlanta Field Office said warrants were served in the City of Atlanta and Hall County on Friday, leading to the seizure of 1,585 pounds of crystal meth.

The finds were split between a house on Custer Avenue in Atlanta, where GBI agents found 419 kilos of meth hidden inside a refrigerated truck carrying blackberries and another 300 kilos in another blackberry shipment in a refrigerated box truck on McEver Road in Hall County.

Federal agents said both shipments are believed to have come from Mexico and three men were arrested on state charges from the ongoing investigation.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said one o the arrests from the operation was of Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, a 44-year-old from Mexico who was living in Gainesville.

HCSO said Solorio-Alvarado was arrested a his home on Browns Bridge Road and was not with the box truck when the methamphetamine was seized.

“I know it’s disturbing to the public to realize such large amounts of illegal drugs are being trafficking into our community but I hope citizens take comfort in knowing the Hall County Sheriff’s Office has investigators who are dedicated to curbing drug activity,” Sheriff Gerald Couch said in a statement.

The GBI said it had arrested Juan Hernandez and Nelsonen Sorto, both of Atlanta, on methamphetamine trafficking charges as part of the investigation. Both were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

