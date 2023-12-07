2 drive-by shootings that left one teen injured believed to be connected, Hall deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities determined that two drive-by shootings that happened over the weekend are related.

Hall County sheriff officials said on Saturday, just after 2:30 a.m., deputies received reports of a person shot at a residence on Shallowford Road in Gainesville.

When deputies arrived, they located a 15-year-old who had been shot.

The teenager’s identity and condition have not been provided.

Authorities added that there were several people at the home at the time of the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Less than an hour later, officials said deputies received reports of shots fired at a home on Crow Drive in Gainesville.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle that had been shot up.

No one was injured at the second location.

Three witnesses were detained for questioning midday Saturday; however, after several hours of questioning, they were released without being charged.

Investigators determined that both shootings were related and that they were not random. Officials added that additional witnesses are being questioned in connection to the incidents.

The shootings remain under investigation.

