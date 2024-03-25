17-year-old shoots BB gun at moving vehicles in Hall County neighborhood, sheriff’s office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was arrested after he allegedly shot a BB rifle at moving vehicles in Hall County.

Hall County deputies said that early Friday morning between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., Matthew Raymond Otting, 17, fired a rifle at a moving vehicle on River North Drive.

This caused two windows to break and multiple small dents.

Authorities said the 17-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl in the vehicle were not injured.

Hall County officials said Otting, who lives in the area, pointed the BB gun at another vehicle. The 29-year-old man and 28-year-old woman in that vehicle also did not suffer injuries.

A short time later, deputies found Otting and seized the BB rifle.

Otting is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduction in connection to the incident that happened between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail where he’s currently being held without bond.

