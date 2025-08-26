119-acre data center proposed for Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A new data center is being proposed or construction in Hall County but it’ll be a couple of weeks before county commissioners discuss the project.

Project Turbo was proposed for a site on O’Kelly Road in Gainesville.

The data center, if approved, would have 900,000 square feet of building spaces and would be worth $1.2 billion, according to records submitted to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

The Developments of Regional Impact submission showed the developers expect $25 million in tax revenue to come from the facility every year, once finished.

Project details submitted to the Hall County Planning Commission show that the developer, Project Turbo, LLC asked that commissioners not discuss at a public meeting until a later planning commission meeting.

Design plans for the show the facility would consist of three main buildings and an electrical substation.

Documents submitted to county leaders said the site would "elevate this specific site’s use from the automotive salvage yard allowed by its current zoning today, to a freshly designed, state-of-the-art facility harmoniously nestled amidst the natural geography of the location."

The Project Turbo zoning request is expected to be discussed at a Sept. 15 planning commission meeting.

