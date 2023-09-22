$112K of fentanyl found in the mail heading for Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service investigators found thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in a package making its way to metro Atlanta.
Agents say they found the package last month when it was being shipped from California to a P.O. Box in Flowery Branch.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When they opened the package, they found more than 562 grams of fentanyl pills.
The pills are valued at $112,400.
TRENDING STORIES:
- John Doe found on the side of I-75 nearly 30 years ago identified thanks to new FBI technology
- Truck carrying chickens overturns, scattering animals across busy metro highway, deputies say
- Controversial real estate company files for bankruptcy following series of Channel 2 investigations
Investigators say the person the package was addressed to does not exist.
Authorities are still searching for the source of the pills.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group