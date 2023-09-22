$112K of fentanyl found in the mail heading for Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service investigators found thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in a package making its way to metro Atlanta.

Agents say they found the package last month when it was being shipped from California to a P.O. Box in Flowery Branch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they opened the package, they found more than 562 grams of fentanyl pills.

The pills are valued at $112,400.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say the person the package was addressed to does not exist.

Authorities are still searching for the source of the pills.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Weapons charges dropped in 2018 raid on family compound in desert that turned up child’s remains The changes narrow the case to terrorism and kidnapping charges against five defendants in a trial scheduled to begin Monday.

©2023 Cox Media Group