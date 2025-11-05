Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars sold at Kroger in Georgia recalled for allergic reaction risk

ATLANTA — Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream issued a voluntary recall for batches of its Häagen-Dazs dark chocolate mini bars. The recall is because the ice cream bars may contain wheat that wasn’t labeled.

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company said.

The ice cream bars were sold at Kroger locations in 29 states, including Georgia. The recall only applies for the six-count boxes with a LLA519501 batch code and “best by” date of Jan. 31, 2027.

No other Häagen-Dazs products are affected by this recall. There have been no illnesses reported as of Tuesday.

Customers who have a wheat allergy are being told to throw the ice cream out or return it to the store for a refund.

