Woman says roof repair is causing damage to her home instead of protecting it

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County homeowner says a newly installed roof is causing damage instead of protecting her home, raising concerns about workmanship and materials.

Michelle Tappin told Channel 2 Action News she has spent weeks trying to get answers about repairs after crews replaced the roof on her townhome.

“I want to be in peace in my home,” Tappin said.

Instead, she says she found bent beams, visible gaps and what appears to be improper materials used during construction.

“It is really breaking me,” she said.

Tappin said her homeowners association required residents to use an approved contractor for the work. After the installation, she inspected the roof and noticed what she described as serious issues, including seams with gaps and structural concerns.

She also questioned the materials used, telling Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln it appears contractors used drywall instead of wood on her roof in some areas.

According to Georgia building standards, drywall is not an approved roofing material.

Tappin said additional red flags emerged during the project. She claims workers tapped into her electricity to power work on another unit nearby.

“It’s been a nightmare,” she said.

Tappin said she has repeatedly tried to contact the contractor but has not received a response.

“Never saw or heard from him since,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the project manager with ARAC Roof It Forward, the contractor listed on the project.

He declined to comment on the quality of the work but said the company is willing to make repairs.

“I am outraged, to say the least,” Tappin said.

She now fears potential water damage if the issues are not fixed soon, which could lead to more costly repairs.

“I plan to sell the house. I really want to get out of this. It’s too stressful. I am having sleepless nights,” she said.

Channel 2 Action News also contacted Tappin’s homeowners association, managed by Beacon Management, but has not received a response.

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