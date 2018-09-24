0 Woman police say made elaborate kidnapping, robbery story faces felony charge

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Lawrenceville woman faces a felony charge after police say she lied about someone kidnapping and robbing her.

Channel 2's Tony Thomas spoke to the woman after police filed charges against her for the apparent lie.

Hillary Black claimed the incident happened in a parking lot after she used an ATM in front of a store. She had just gotten back inside her car when she said a Hispanic man climbed in her passenger seat, pulled out a box cutter and told her to drive.

"She was very detailed in what happened," Cpl. Michele Pihera, with the Gwinnett County Police Department, told Thomas.

Gwinnett County police reports we obtained detail how the woman claimed the man demanded money, then gave her directions to an abandoned shopping center. She fought with him there and escaped.

According to police, it was all made up.

Police said surveillance video shows Black walking up to the Publix ATM, getting money and then leaving. Investigators said they can't find anyone else anywhere near her car.

"There is no clear reason right now that we can find as to why she did this," Pihera said.

Police said when confronted for a second time, Black confessed and agreed to turn herself in on a felony charge of making a false statement. So far, she hasn't.

Thomas called Black, and she said she had no comment about the incident. When Thomas asked if she plans to turn herself in, Black hung up the phone.

"The detective specifically noted she did not appear disheveled, her hair was neat, her hair was not ripped or torn and the scratches on her arm seemed very superficial," Pihera said.

Authorities said if Black does not turn herself in, investigators will come and find her.

Police told Thomas they are upset about this case, since they spent 38 man-hours with more than a half-dozen officers and crime scene techs investigating what they say was a lie.

