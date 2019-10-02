Viral video shows police give weed back to driver under new county ordinance

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A viral video shared on social media shows a Gwinnett County police officer handing a bag of marijuana back to a driver he pulled over because of new guidelines in the county about marijuana possession.
In the video, an officer tells a driver that the marijuana he found in the car during a traffic stop is nonprosecutable and that the driver can have it back.
The video has been shared thousands of times.
Last month, Gwinnett County police told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that they will no longer take anyone to jail for small amounts of pot -- at least for now.
But police are warning marijuana users to not get too comfortable.
Thomas talked to police about how the new guidelines are only temporary and at the discretion of officers.
