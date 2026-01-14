VIDEO: Stranded driver’s day takes unexpected turn after Gwinnett officer stops to help

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — What began as a routine act of kindness on a busy Gwinnett County roadway quickly took an unexpected turn.

Police say on Nov. 7, Officer Richard, who was on patrol, spotted a vehicle disabled in the road, creating a traffic hazard for passing drivers. The officer stopped to help, making contact with the driver, later identified as Michael Stafford, who said the car was no longer working.

As the two spoke in the roadway, the officer asked Stafford for his driver’s license. Stafford told the officer he had left it at home. Police also say the officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

To keep traffic moving and prevent a potential accident, the officer helped Stafford push the disabled car into a nearby parking lot. However, once the car was safely off the road, the situation escalated.

According to police, Stafford got out of the car and walked toward the side of a nearby building, saying he needed to urinate. When the officer told him not to, Stafford suddenly took off running.

A brief foot chase followed. Police say Officer Richard was able to catch up with Stafford and arrest him.

Stafford now faces multiple charges: possession of a Schedule I substance, possession with intent to distribute, obstruction, impeding the flow of traffic, failure to display a driver’s license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Investigators also discovered Stafford had 10 active warrants in Gwinnett County, along with additional warrants from Hancock County, Cobb County, Johns Creek, and the Atlanta Police Department.

He was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

