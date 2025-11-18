Video captures the moment a joyride spun into felony charges

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old driver in Gwinnett County faces felony charges after police say he performed car stunts that caused over $3,000 in property damage at a local apartment complex.

Carlos Bracho-Bohorquez was arrested after police identified him as the driver of a dark blue BMW that repeatedly burned rubber in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Herrington Road.

The incidents, which occurred from early September to mid-October, disrupted residents’ sleep and resulted in significant damage to the property.

“Even though you think it’s just doing donuts, it’s still damaging the property,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Police used surveillance video and license plate records to track down the vehicle involved in the stunts.

The joyrides, which took place during late-night and early morning hours, left tire marks burned into the parking lot.

Winderweedle said that while the thrill of performing stunts in parking lots or intersections lasts only seconds, the legal consequences can be much more enduring.

“Over the past couple of years, the uniform division has put together several details to address the problem of street racing and lay in drag where they shut down intersections and cause a big problem with congestion,” Winderweedle said.

Bracho-Bohorquez, whose license was suspended at the time of the incidents, was released on bond after his arrest.

