Gwinnett mom believes her daughter’s ‘accidental’ death was no accident

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County mother says she wants a new investigation after her 19-year-old daughter died from a gunshot wound to the head at a sleepover in October.

“The man is out right now. My daughter is not here,” Maria del Carmen Ramirez said.

Ramirez told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she struggles with those truths after the October 9 shooting when Nina Ramirez died at a home on Lauren Kay Court in Lawrenceville.

A judge granted bond last Wednesday to Nina Ramirez’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Sebastian Prestridge, over Gwinnett County prosecutors’ objections.

“It is not okay that he is bonded out. Right now, he is free. That man is free,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez says she wanted to believe the shooting was an accident, but has changed her stance on it after getting more insight into the investigation.

“I saw my daughter five days after that happened and I knew that it was not an accident,” Ramirez said.

Lawrenceville police say Prestridge shot Nina with a friend’s gun during the sleepover. Ramirez says investigators told her Prestridge put the gun in her daughter’s mouth before pulling the trigger, for reasons unknown to Ramirez.

“At the beginning, I didn’t even know how the things happened,” Ramirez said. “We need justice.”

Police charged Prestridge with involuntary manslaughter after Lawrenceville police said he cooperated during the investigation.

“Our detectives, working in collaboration with an investigator from the District Attorney’s Office, conducted a thorough investigation into this case,” said Cpt. Dena Pauly with Lawrenceville police. “The final case report has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.”

The Gwinnett District Attorney says the case has not yet gone before a grand jury.

Meanwhile, Ramirez waits for answers that match the magnitude of her loss.

“I want justice for my daughter,” she said. “I want another investigation.”

