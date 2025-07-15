Thieves with hammers target Norcross businesses in early morning smash-and-grab

NORCROSS, Ga. — Four suspects used hammers to smash their way into two businesses on Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross early Tuesday morning, causing hundreds of dollars in damage , according to business owners .

The break-ins happened around 4 a.m. at Humos Bar and Lounge and La Riviera Maya Restaurant, according to Norcross Police.

Surveillance video captured the suspects destroying glass doors and breaking into offices at both locations.

Omar Garces, who owns Humos Bar and Lounge, said he has run the business for three years without any problems.

“We never had any issue here at all until today,” Garces told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The masked suspects, who also wore hoodies, caused extensive damage to doors, safes, and office areas, Garces told police. However, Garces says there wasn’t much cash for the thieves to find.

“We don’t leave any money on the premises. We don’t do that,” Garces said.

Despite getting little from Humos, the break-ins will cost Garces hundreds in repairs at a difficult time.

“We’ve got to spend a lot of money right now just to fix a lot of stuff that they damaged,” he said.

Norcross Police are investigating the burglaries and reviewing surveillance video from both businesses.

The suspects were last seen getting into a blue-colored Infiniti sedan before driving off and onto Beaver Ruin Road.

