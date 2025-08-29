Suspected drunk driver leads police on dangerous chase through streets of Suwanee

SUWANEE, Ga. — Suwanee police officers successfully apprehended a suspected drunk driver after a dangerous chase through the city on Thursday night.

The suspect, 60-year-old Gilberto Perez-Banuchi, was stopped just before getting onto Interstate 85.

The chase began after a 911 caller reported erratic driving, prompting police to locate and pursue Perez-Banuchi.

During the six-minute chase, police say he ran red lights, crossed into oncoming traffic and damaged two police vehicles before officers managed to box him in.

Officers told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson the initial 911 helped them locate the suspect before he could crash.

Dash camera footage captured several close calls during the pursuit, including moments when the suspect nearly lost control of his vehicle.

Officers attempted two PIT maneuvers to stop Perez-Banuchi, but it was ultimately a boxing-in tactic that ended the chase near Lawrenceville Suwanee Road just before he got onto I-85.

Perez-Banuchi faces multiple charges, including felony fleeing, reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Initially, the suspect provided a false name to police, but they were later able to identify him.

