Suspect, 19, accused of killing aspiring chef outside Gwinnett apartment turns himself in

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A suspect on the run for over a week after Gwinnett police say he shot and killed an 18-year-old aspiring chef is now behind bars.

Timothy Henderson, 18, was shot and killed at the Herrington Mill Apartments on May 5 around 11 p.m. Gwinnett County police identified 19-year-old Raheem Whiteside as the murder suspect.

According to Gwinnett police, Whiteside turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Jail on Thursday.

Whiteside faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Henderson, better known as “TJ,” leaves behind a grieving mother who struggles to live at the apartment not far from where her son was killed.

“It’s just too many memories,” said Lashika Almond, his mother. “I was waiting the other day for him to walk through the door.”

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was there as a crowd of loved ones gathered at the complex to release balloons in honor of the teen. He was preparing to start culinary school in July.

“He left out the door without telling me he loved me,” said Almond. “This is hard.”

Police say Henderson was killed after a robbery that occurred shortly before the shooting. The exact motive of the killing has not been released.

Henderson’s mother says justice will help her heal.

“There’s nothing he could have did that should cost him his life,” she said.

