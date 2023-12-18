Smash-and-grab robbers break into popular Suwanee restaurant, steals thousands in cash

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify suspects they believe broke into a Gwinnett County restaurant and stole thousands in cash.

According to The Suwanee Police Department, the burglary happened Sunday morning just before 3:30 a.m.

Later that morning, a passerby reportedly noticed one of the front doors to Beto’s Tacos on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road was smashed and called the police.

When officers arrived, they noticed glass on the ground as well as a tip jar.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspects pulled into the parking lot in what appeared to be a Dodge Challenger with a black stripe across the back. Officials said due to the outside cameras recording in night vision, it is unclear what the actual color of the challenger is.

One suspect is described as a tall and heavier-set man dressed in a black hoodie, black sweatpants, white face mask, white shoes, and brown work gloves. Police said the suspect is seen scoping out the inside of Beto’s tacos before walking up to the glass door and using a glass break tool to punch a hole through the glass. The suspect is then spotted using the hole to grab a hold of the broken glass and pry it from the door frame.

Video footage captured the suspect going inside the front of the restaurant and then jumping over the registers and going to the back of the store. He then goes into the manager’s office and removes the safe from the lower shelf and puts it in the back of the Challenger. The suspect then goes back and forth into the restaurant to steal two register boxes before placing them into the back of the challenger.

The suspects sped away.

Suwanee detectives learned the safe contained about $6,000 in cash.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Det. Zaenglien at 770-904-7627.

