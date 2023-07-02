Powerline and fire trap forklift operator, Gwinnett officials say

GWINETT COUNTY, Ga. — A forklift caught fire this week, leaving an operator trapped, according to Gwinnett fire officials.

Firefighters responded at 2:03 p.m. to a bystander’s report of a boom lift on fire near an apartment in the 500 block of Webb Gin House Road in Lawrenceville.

The 911 caller told dispatch that the boom lift touched a powerline, causing a fire and leaving the operator trapped.

Fire officials found a damaged forklift upon arrival, but no active fire.

Firefighters contacted the lift operator via cell phone to identify any injuries and any additional information about the lift.

Firefighters contacted Georgia Power to secure the powerlines.

One apartment unit was damaged from the power surge, according to officials.

Once the powerlines were secured, firefighters used a ladder and a bucket to extricate the operator from the lift.

Medical crews on the scene evaluated the lift operator.

Georgia Power then took over to repair the power line.

