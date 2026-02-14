Porch pirate RICO case: Doorbell cams help take down multi-million dollar theft ring

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A jury convicted a man in a massive racketeering and theft case involving thousands of stolen iPhones, iPads and other electronic devices.

A prosecutor told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m. that doorbell camera video of porch pirates played a key role in taking down the multi-million dollar theft ring.

One of the porch pirates later admitted there were thefts for months on a near-daily basis when he testified against Khong Zhen Ni, the first of 10 people to go to trial.

They were charged in a massive RICO indictment, including eight accused of being the “fences” who resold stolen goods across the world and two who stole the items.

Police seized a total of $1.2 million in raids at several locations in connection with the theft ring.

“I’m talking more than 5,000 stolen devices,” said Han Chung, Gwinnett County Complex Crimes Unit managing assistant district attorney.

Assistant DA Nam Nguyen said the ring used leaks from inside a major delivery company about when and where iPhones, iPads and other devices would show up at homes.

“It would go to somebody’s home with their address, their name, and when the delivery would arrive,” Nguyen said.

Chung says Gwinnett police surveilled a stash house the ring used, which Ni visited frequently for months, carrying in boxes. One of six houses raided by law enforcement last year was jammed full of stolen electronic devices and $687,000 in cash.

It’s unclear how much, if any, was Ni’s, but police did find well over $100,00 at his house.

Chung says a jury convicted Ni of RICO and theft by receiving stolen property and acquitted him of a misdemeanor fencing count Feb. 6.

Judge Tuwanda Rush Williams sentenced him to seven years in prison, three years of probation and a $100,000 fine.

“Mr. Ni claimed that he was just working at a cell phone business, selling cell phones. (He) claimed that he did not know that it was stolen,” Nguyen said.

“We are not going to tolerate these type of thefts here in Gwinnett County, because I think what it does, it makes people feel insecure in their own home,” said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. “So, we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent.”

