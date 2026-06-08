Police investigating metro Atlanta homicide after man shot, dies at hospital

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department announced they were investigating the death of a man living in the Norcross area.

Channel 2 Action News will bring you the latest updates on this developing story, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

According to police, officers went to Pelican Drive on June 5 in response to reports of someone shot.

At the scene, police spoke to multiple people, including 36-year-old Walter Cauldle, the victim.

Cauldle was taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation, but there is no danger to the public and the incident is said to be isolated in nature.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group