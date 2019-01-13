Police investigate homicide at Norcross apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide in Norcross.
Police said they are investigating the death at the Ashford Jackson Creek Apartments along Sunrise Village Lane.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene.
Tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}