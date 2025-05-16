Officers run 20 miles across Gwinnett in support of Special Olympics athletes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of law enforcement officers ran 20 miles across Gwinnett County on Thursday to show their support for athletes competing in this weekend’s Special Olympics Georgia Summer Games.

The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run began at 10 a.m. in Suwanee and ended around 2:30 p.m. in Loganville.

Officers from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Norcross police, and Gwinnett School police took part, running through communities along a route that stretched from the Forsyth County line to the Walton County border.

Gwinnett County Police Assistant Chief Jason Rozier helped lead the run.

His connection to Special Olympics is personal because his son has Down syndrome, and he’s been involved with the organization since his son was born 15 years ago.

“When I started in Special Olympics, I was like the only guy in the department,” Rozier said. “We have 55 to 60 officers out here today running just for Gwinnett.”

The event was timed to bring awareness to the Summer Games, which begin Friday at Emory University and will feature nearly 18,000 athletes from across the state.

“What we wanted to do was time the run so it brought the most attention to and most awareness for the athletes that will be competing this weekend,” Rozier said.

The route was divided into segments, with support buses available for runners along the way.

Each $108 raised through the Torch Run or through various fundraisers helps send one athlete to the games.

Rozier said the run isn’t about the distance; it’s about standing up for people who overcome challenges every day.

“We’re trying to give a voice to those who may not have a voice,” he said.

Officers said they plan to return next year and hope even more agencies join them on the course.

