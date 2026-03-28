Multiple suburban areas host ‘No Kings’ rallies on Saturday: ‘This movement is growing’

DECATUR/GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Saturday was the third year in a row people came out across Metro Atlanta for the “No Kings Rally”

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco toured part of the area, starring with a morning rally in Snellville.

She spoke with Claire Gul, the chairperson for Indivisible Gwinnett and one of the organizers for the rally in the central Gwinnett city.

Gul said that around 400 people signed up to attend the event, which was held at Snellville City Hall.

She told Francisco why she strongly believes in the importance of being seen and heard.

“This movement is growing,” Gul said. “So many of the issues really aren’t red or blue issues. It’s like losing your health insurance. That didn’t care whether you were a Democrat or Republican. Now your family budget is out of whack or you’re going without and praying nothing happens.”

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There was a second Gwinnett rally in the afternoon, in Suwanee. There were rallies in Cobb, Douglas, Clayton and Forsyth counties and in almost every north Georgia county.

Francisco also visited a rally in downtown Decatur where there was a large turnout. There were several in Dekalb County including Tucker, while many people made the trek into the city of Atlanta for the biggest rally.

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