Millions of dollars going towards improving busy Gwinnett County intersection

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One of the most congested areas in Gwinnett County is set to receive millions of dollars in improvements to address traffic.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Buford Highway on Friday. County officials say it’s become one of the most traveled intersections in the county.

This week, county commissioners reached an agreement to spend $2.2 million of taxpayer dollars to add lanes and sidewalks to the intersection. An additional left turn lane from Buford Highway onto Jimmy Carter is in the works. Additionally, a through lane will be added to add additional space for drivers.

“When people get off work it’s very hectic,” said Toni Statham, who was getting ice cream near the intersection with her family. “I personally won’t drive my car out here because I don’t like the traffic.”

Construction could begin by the end of the year.

Also this week, the Atlanta Regional Commission chose to award Gwinnett with a $280,000 grant to go toward planning affordable housing and business development in the larger Jimmy Carter Boulevard area.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to use these dollars to plan for the future of this vital corridor in a way that enhances the quality of life for residents and fuels our local economy,” said Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson in a statement.

Closer to Interstate 85, county officials say the area is constantly being evaluated for improvements, given the history of congestion.

“We have short-term improvements planned for improving the ramps from Jimmy Carter to 85,” said Lewis Cooksey, Director of Gwinnett Department of Transportation. “We also have a study underway for longer-term improvements of that interchange.”

