Metro Atlanta nonprofit has long tradition of MLK Day of Service helping families in need

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The warehouse of the nonprofit Helping Mamas in Norcross was in the middle of one of its busiest days of the entire year.

“Without days like today, we wouldn’t be able to get all the products we have out to the communities that need it,” Jamie Lackey said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lackey is the founder of the longtime metro area charity that provides free diapers and much more to local families in need.

On the national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, also a national Day of Service, the nonprofit’s partners arrived to help.

“Community service is what we ‘do.’ We do it almost every month. Our chapter tries to find opportunities in the community. Certainly on a day like the Martin Luther King holiday, we absolutely want to come and show our gratitude. This is an opportunity to express that,” Aisha Ruffin said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ruffin is with the local chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. A few dozen members turned out to help, and the charity’s founder says they need it.

“We ended up donating over 3-million items to the community and serving 80,000 individuals last year. And the need hasn’t stopped. It keeps going and going. When we opened our doors after the holidays, people were waiting and needing help,” Lackey said.

If you’d like to help Helping Mamas, look here: Helping Mamas.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

©2023 Cox Media Group