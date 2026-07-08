Men who killed Gwinnett father, coach will remain in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld murder convictions for two found guilty of a deadly carjacking in 2022.

Bradley Coleman, 29, was shot and killed while putting air in his tires at a gas station in July 2022.

Last year, Miles Collins, Josiah Hughley and David Booker were convicted of his murder and sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 145 years.

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Hughley confessed to police that he shot Coleman during the incident. However, his attorney argued the case is one of manslaughter, not murder, citing Hughley’s fear for his life.

Hughley told police he never intended to shoot Coleman during the attempted theft of his car, but he “panicked” when Coleman realized a slider crime was taking place, according to an interrogation video played during the trial.

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The Supreme Court Justices heard an appeal of Collins and Hughley’s convictions, but ruled against them.

Prosecutors say all three men are Blood gang members and intended to steal Coleman’s Dodge Charger to increase their gang status. But when Coleman tried to stop the carjacking, he was shot and killed.

On appeal, Collins and Hughley claimed there was not sufficient evidence to support hijacking and gang charges, as well as claiming that the judge made errors in allowing evidence and instructing the jury.

The Supreme Court disagreed that there was insufficient evidence and ruled that the defendants did not object to any perceived errors during the trial.

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