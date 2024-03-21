Man steals $15,000 from Korean restaurant in Gwinnett County, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — Detectives are looking for a man accused of stealing $15,000 from a Korean restaurant.

Shortly after midnight on March 12, a suspect was seen entering Hwango Gozip on Merchants Way in unincorporated Duluth.

The restaurant is near Macy’s and several other businesses.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect stole around $15,000 in cash before walking towards Gwinnett Place Mall.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ga. prison officer sold cigarettes, cell phone to inmates, deputies say

©2023 Cox Media Group