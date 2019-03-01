  • Man shot to death in Gwinnett County neighborhood, police say

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday in Lawrenceville.

    The victim was shot in front of a home on Shoal Court around 1 p.m. and taken to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

    NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared police had taped off a home at the end of the cul-de-sac.

    Detectives said they are still looking for the suspect, who they believe left the scene. 

