Man shot to death in Gwinnett County neighborhood, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Thursday in Lawrenceville.
The victim was shot in front of a home on Shoal Court around 1 p.m. and taken to Gwinnett Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
NewsChopper 2 was over the scene, where it appeared police had taped off a home at the end of the cul-de-sac.
Detectives said they are still looking for the suspect, who they believe left the scene.
We're working to learn more about the victim and the search for the suspect, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
