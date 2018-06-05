Man shot, killed outside Gwinnett County apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a man outside a Gwinnett County apartment.
It happened in the breezeway, at bottom of the stairs on the lower level of a building at the KRC Reserve Apartment homes.
Officers found the victim outside the door to the ground level apartment around 10 p.m. Monday, but the shooter ran.
Police said they think they can tell which direction the suspect away in, because they collected evidence out in the road and searched all through nearby bushes looking for something.
A number of officers searching bushes at scene of a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County pic.twitter.com/Xwpwnc4AZk— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 5, 2018
The victim's family was overcome with emotion as they learned of their loved one’s murder.
A half-dozen officers, K-9, detectives and crime scene investigators combed through shrubs and ground cover outside the building for evidence.
The search, lasting more than an hour, turned up nothing.
Police are hoping someone saw something that can help catch the killer.
