Man pretending to be Gwinnett officer told victim to pay for missing jury duty or go to jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is facing charges after deputies say he pretended to be an officer to take someone’s money.

Garrett Thompson was arrested earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office says a victim reported being contacted by “Officer Shepherd,” who said there was a jury duty issue.

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The victim was told to pay $1,350 or turn himself in to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Because the victim thought it was real, he sent the money to the phone number provided by the caller.

Investigators were able to trace the phone number to Thompson, who confirmed he received the money.

“The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that law enforcement will never request payment over the phone to resolve jury duty matters or other legal issues. Residents who receive suspicious calls are encouraged to report them to their local law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

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