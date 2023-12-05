Man opens fire on truck in Gwinnett County driveway during road rage shooting, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A road rage argument turned into a shooting near homes in Gwinnett County on Monday, police confirmed.

The shooting happened as a man in a pickup truck was backing up out of a driveway to try and escape two aggressive drivers who had been following him for more than a mile, according to Gwinnett County police.

Surveillance video viewed by detectives shows someone get out of a white car and start shooting into the pickup truck as the victim is backing up. The gunfire continued as the victim backed up and eventually escaped the situation.

“The two suspects believed that the victim had cut them off in traffic,” Sgt. Michele Pihera told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

When Gwinnett County police responded to the shooting on Stone Drive in Lilburn Monday around 5 p.m., they found the truck riddled with bullets and a damaged white vehicle in the area.

Police arrested 29-year-old Deunte Mosley and 30-year-old Angela Willie. Mosley allegedly fired the shots and Willie allegedly drove the car that followed the victim and intentionally crashed into the pickup truck.

Somehow, the victim wasn’t hit by any of the bullets.

“We are very fortunate that not only was the victim not hurt, but nobody else was hurt in this incident,” Sgt. Pihera said.

She says the shooting highlights the dangers and consequences of road rage.

“It is important to not get involved with other people,” she said. “Stay inside your car, keep your seatbelt on, and pull over if you have to.”

Both suspects face felony aggravated assault charges and remain in jail without bond.

