One of Atlanta’s busiest roads is about to get a $21.5 million makeover

ATLANTA — One of northwest Atlanta’s busiest roads and fastest-growing corridors is about to get a makeover.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach attended the city’s groundbreaking Tuesday morning on the renovation of Howell Mill Road.

“This Howell Mill Road corridor is one of Atlanta’s busiest for development, so we’re excited for today’s groundbreaking,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” will repave the sometimes wavy and bumpy ride for those walking, riding or driving on the two miles of Howell Mill from Collier Road on the north end to Marietta Street and West Midtown.

It will add sidewalks, new protected bike lanes and coordinating traffic signals.

Improvements along Howell Mill have been talked about for nearly a decade as the area went from mostly industrial to people living, working, eating and shopping along the corridor.

Executive director of Propel ATL Rebecca Serna biked to the event on Tuesday and says the project is needed now with so much development.

“For all the people who live in apartments, going to shops or restaurants, or trying to catch the bus, just cross the street safely,’ she said. “That’s such a key part of everyday life that may not have thought of until it’s a problem.”

You won’t see much change at first as much of the work to start is just moving utilities. Gehlbach learned the project could take up to three years to complete, but there are incentives for the contractor to finish early.

