Man facing over 40 charges for allegedly breaking into vehicles across metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Riverdale man is facing more than 40 charges after police say he broke into vehicles across metro Atlanta.

Gwinnett police said for the past several months their crime unit has been investigating a series of car break-ins in the area of unincorporated Duluth.

Detectives identified Marquis Rashawn Gray, 26, of Riverdale as the suspect.

Officials said after a lengthy investigation spanning several agencies in metro Atlanta, Gray was arrested on Nov.17 in Atlanta.

He’s facing 41 charges of entering a motor vehicle, one count of robbery and one count of theft by taking for cases in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

