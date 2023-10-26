Man arrested after leaving scene of deadly hit-and-run, Duluth police say

DULUTH, Ga. — A man was arrested after Duluth police said he fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run early Monday morning.

Duluth police responded to a crash on Peachtree Industrial Blvd at Prince Charles Drive just after midnight on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Cassius Franswuh lying in the road.

Authorities performed CPR and other life-saving measures, but ultimately, Franswuh was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital, according to police.

After pouring through evidence, investigators determined that the suspect who drove away was in a Nissan Sentra.

Eventually, the car was tracked down in a parking lot off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Duluth.

The vehicle showed significant damage to the front, according to police.

Police were able find enough evidence to arrest 45-year-old Nidar Ballan-Bellan in connection to Franswuh’s death.

Ballan-Bellan was charged with homicide by vehicle, hit and run and driving without a valid license.

