Man accused of stealing metal from Gwinnett Co. businesses leads police on chase, hits patrol cars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase in Gwinnett County ended with the arrest of David Peace, who is accused of stealing metal and hitting police cars while trying to escape.

The chase occurred on Duluth Highway early in the morning on August 23, after Peace allegedly sideswiped one patrol car and damaged another.

Officers told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson they were on patrol in the area due after getting reports of metal being stolen from businesses.

During the chase, Peace is accused of using his vehicle to hit police cars while trying to drive away.

“When he rammed the vehicles in an attempt to flee the scene that escalated the situation and the officers gave pursuit,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2 Action News.

The chase involved Peace driving on the wrong side of the road and cutting through empty parking lots.

It lasted nearly eight minutes before police used a PIT maneuver to stop him. Inside Peace’s SUV, police found a woman in the passenger seat and a bag of cocaine in the center console. Winderweedle confirmed that no officers were hurt during the chase, although their vehicles were slightly damaged.

Peace remains in Gwinnett County Jail facing more than 40 charges related to the incident. He was awarded a more than $28,000 bond with a $600 cash only amount but remains in custody.

Police are relieved that the incident concluded safely, with Peace now facing numerous charges for his actions.

