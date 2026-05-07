Man accused of stealing $10,000 in Pokémon cards caught

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stealing $10,000 worth of high-value Pokémon cards at a Gwinnett County store has been caught.

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this development, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

According to a release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, Oscar Reyes Montero Stewart, of Acworth, was caught while trying to sell the stolen cards to another store.

Gwinnett police said officers in Cobb County arrested him for an outstanding warrant in their county.

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Detectives searched Stewart’s home and charged him with burglary, damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having a firearm while committing a crime and possessing tools during commission of a crime.

As previously reported, Stewart allegedly robbed Wasteland Gaming after smashing the windows to the store, then firing a gun into a display case to access the cards.

James Miller, one of the store’s owners, told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson it was the third time the store’s been broken into in three years but the first time a gun was involved.

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