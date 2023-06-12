Man accused of preying on women, touching 16-year-old girl in toy aisle at Suwanee Walmart

SUWANEE, Ga. — A man accused of preying on women at a Gwinnett County Walmart is also accused of touching a girl inappropriately in the toy aisle.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Suwanee where police say they had to chase the suspect in the store.

“This doesn’t surprise me that it happens and I’m sure it happens a lot,” shopper Teresa Button said.

Button says she knows what it’s like to be a victim while shopping because she says someone once took an upskirt photo of her in another state.

“All of a sudden he just stands there and he just puts the phone right under my skirt,” Button said.

It’s the same thing that Suwanee police say happened to another woman at the Walmart on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Suwanee on Friday.

“You’re violated, you’re disrespected,” Button explained.

Suwanee police say surveillance video from the clothing section captured 33-year-old Gary Moultrie approaching and touching women.

Police say the video shows him putting his phone underneath one woman’s skirt.

“If I saw a man that close to me and I was shopping I would probably turn around and stare at him, maybe they just didn’t even realize he was there,” said shopper Sharon Sullivan.

A 16-year-old girl also told police that Moultrie smacked her rear end in the toy aisle.

When police showed up at around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon, they say Moultrie destroyed his phone and ran.

Officers used a Taser on him in the store before they arrested him.

“These days you can’t be too careful,” Sullivan said.

Button says she never found out what happened to the person who preyed on her after she reported it to the police in Florida.

She says she hopes this suspect isn’t able to target anyone else.

“I hope that they prosecute because that’s not another thing. They grab them and let them go so they go back and do it again,” Button said.

Moultrie faces several felonies and is being held in jail without bond.

