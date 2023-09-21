Arrest made in death of Gwinnett teen who was shot, dropped off at hospital

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he is believed to be responsible for a deadly shooting.

Gwinnett County police said 21-year-old Righteous Love Williams of Jonesboro was arrested Tuesday after authorities determined he was one of the suspects in the investigation.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., police said officers received reports of a person who had been shot and taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital in Lawrenceville.

When officers arrived, they learned three unknown individuals dropped off the victim.

The victim, 19-year-old Michael Maddox of Lawrenceville, died at the hospital due to his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting occurred on Kentshire Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

“It was kind of chaotic at first. Like twenty police cars were up here. When I saw them put up the crime scene tape, I figured someone had died,” neighbor Lynn Howard told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Police confirmed that the three individuals who dropped Maddox off were located. Authorities believe that they are witnesses and not suspects.

Williams was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

It is unclear if additional arrests will be made in the case.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

