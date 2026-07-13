Man accused of killing girlfriend in metro Atlanta on the run, police say he might have left US

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An accused killer is on the run after the Gwinnett County Police Department says he shot his girlfriend.

Now, officers are working to track down 25-year-old Jesus Guerrero Ramirez, who they say may have left the country.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned that the hunt for Guerrero Ramirez might have to become an international search.

When Gwinnet County police showed up at the initial crime scene, officers said what they found was disturbing, with 32-year-old Guadalupe Salazar shot to death in her apartment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The police department identified Guerrero Ramirez as her suspected killer quickly, but now they say they need the public to help them find him.

Salazar was found dead in her apartment at the Sterling Glenn complex near Norcross last Monday, police said.

“They were in a relationship, they previously had had some incidents before,” Ofc. Brock Marks told Channel 2 Action News.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to arrest warrants reviewed by Johnson, Guerrero Ramirez is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and having a gun when she died.

He’s accused of shooting Salazar in the back of the head around 1 p.m. last the day of the shooting.

Police say today, he could be anywhere.

“[He] potential has ties to Gwinnett County, Texas and Mexico,” Marks said.

Guerrero Ramirez was charged with Salazar’s murder the day after it happened.

Despite identifying him as a suspect early, police said finding Guerrero Ramirez has been a challenge. Officers have not released a motive for the murder.

Relatives told Channel 2 Action News that most of Salazar’s family lives outside of the United States.

Now, detectives are working backward through everything that came before the day she died as the search for her suspected killer continues.

“Our detectives were able to make some investigative headway looking into previous reports between the two,” Marks told Johnson.

Police said Guerrero Ramirez may have left the country already, but they want anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the department to share the information.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group