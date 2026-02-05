Man accused of impersonating officer to sexually assault woman in Gwinnett

A DeKalb County man is facing rape and impersonation charges after police say he pretended to be a police officer to sexually assault a woman at a Gwinnett County motel.

Xavier Anderson, 31, approached the victim at the Studio Six Motel on Breckinridge Boulevard near Duluth on Jan. 4, according to police. Anderson allegedly told the woman he was a police officer before pulling a gun on her.

Police say Anderson zip tied the woman’s wrists, covered her mouth with tape, and sexually assaulted her with a weapon inside the motel room. Around 5 a.m., he left her in the room and stole her cash and cell phone, according to an arrest warrant.

Gwinnett County Police arrested Anderson on Thursday and charged him with rape, armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, and multiple weapons charges.

Court records reveal Anderson was already out on bond when the alleged attack occurred. He was arrested in 2021 on charges of child sexual abuse in DeKalb County.

A grand jury indicted him in April 2025 on three counts including aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, and criminal attempt to commit rape.

The 2021 case alleges Anderson sexually assaulted a minor at his home on Martin Road in Stone Mountain in March 2021.

DeKalb County prosecutors objected to bond being given, according to the DeKalb County DA’s office.

Anderson was also on probation at the time of his most recent arrest for a 2016 burglary conviction, according to court documents.

The Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence offers support for sexual assault survivors through a 24-hour crisis line, forensic exams, and therapy services.

Barbara Gibson, the organization’s Chief Program Officer, says survivors often struggle with self-blame.

“Perpetrators will do things that are manipulative, take advantage in vulnerable situations, do things that are dishonest,” Gibson said. “It really is about misusing power. And when you’ve experienced sexual assault, there’s a lot of self-blame. A big piece of it really is helping people understand that when you are assaulted, it is not your fault.”

Anderson is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

