Long awaited shopping center in Peachtree Corners opens to big crowds

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - “It’s been a long time coming,” the City of Peachtree Corners wrote on its website.
Saturday, the city celebrated the grand opening of the Peachtree Corners Town Center on Town Center Boulevard.
Thousands flocked to the festive occasion at the mixed use development and adjacent park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony, parade and performance by the band Atlanta Rhythm Section were all on the schedule.
“I was literally skipping here today because I was within walking distance of something cool," Nasir Ansari told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus.
The development includes a CMX CinéBistro movie theater, the burger joint Farm Burger and Boardroom Salon For Men. Twenty-five restaurants and retail spots are listed on a city webpage promoting the plaza. Townhomes are also slated to go on the site.
The Gwinnett County town bought the 21 acres of land off Peachtree Parkway in 2013 and broke ground in 2017.
The mixed-use development is a public-private partnership.
“It’s really exciting. This has been a long time coming," said developer Jeff Fuqua.
Fuqua said it caters to a growing number of people who’d rather spend money on experiences than items.
"This more interactive, entertainment-oriented, scaleable, walkable project," he said.
You can find the full list of restaurants and retail, existing and opening soon, here.
