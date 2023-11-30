Loganville City Council approves Flock camera purchase unanimously

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry requested the city pay for a set of Flock cameras to be purchased and installed in a bid to address what was called a “hole” of coverage in Loganville, as far as its place in the Gwinnett County Flock network.

According to city officials, the presentation by Chief Lowry was given on Nov. 6 and said Loganville was one of the only cities in the county that did not have Flock cameras, creating a gap in the surveillance options to locate suspects and vehicles across Gwinnett County.

On Nov. 9, the Loganville City Council unanimously approved the purchase and installation of the cameras, earmarking $66,500 for two years of service allocated from federal forfeiture funds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

City officials told Channel 2 Action News that the purchase request was made to buy 10 Flock cameras to put in the Loganville police jurisdiction.

The $66,500 will be split between a standard installation cost of $36,500 for implementation and the first year of service, as well as a second year of service for $30,000.

Since the funding was taken from federal forfeiture funds, the police department did not dip into budgeted funds from the city, according to a spokesman.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Lowry’s submission of the funding request for Flock cameras, Loganville already had access to Flock camera data from various jurisdictions in Gwinnett County, but did not have its own systems in place.

The Flock Safety, Inc. camera systems provide fixed automated license plate reader systems for use by both business and law enforcement officers.

Lowry’s submission provides an example of how Flock cameras contributed to public safety, describing an Oct. 6 incident where an armed robbery occurred at a Shell gas station on Highway 81 and Bay Creek Church Road just outside of Loganville.

When officers responded to assist Washington County deputies, “there was only a limited description of the getaway vehicle.” When the sheriff’s office reviewed Flock camera footage from the area and found the vehicle, it “led them to the suspect’s home in Gwinnett County.”

The suspect was later caught during a traffic stop and the stolen money from the store, and the suspect’s handgun, were seized.

“This case would have very likely gone unsolved without this technology, but instead a suspect was in custody within 90 minutes of the event,” Lowry wrote to the city council.

On Nov. 9, the council approved the request unanimously, meaning the “hole” Lowry mentioned for Flock camera coverage will be filled in the near future.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No charges for Cobb County officer involved in 2021 shooting death of 28-year-old man

©2023 Cox Media Group