SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett officials are warning people of a potential rabies outbreak.

On Jan. 4, a rabid raccoon bit two dogs in Snellville, according to the Gwinnett Animal Shelter.

Officials said rabies can spread to people through a bite or a scratch.

The shelter encouraged pet owners to ensure their pets have the current rabies vaccination.

Officials also said if your child has been bitten or scratched by a stray animal, that preventive rabies treatment is necessary.

Anyone in the area who has neem exposed is asked to call the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770.339.4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

